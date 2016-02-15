(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Feb 15 Egypt's central bank raised on
Monday the cap on foreign currency deposits at banks to $1
million a month for exporting companies, easing restrictions
that have led to manufacturing components pile up at ports.
According to an as-yet unpublished central bank statement,
the new rules require firms to earn within three months foreign
revenues through their exports equivalent to the sum they
deposit to finance imports of components.
The statement was sent to Reuters by a market source and
confirmed by a central bank official.
Egypt has struggled to restore economic growth since an
uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors, two
major sources of the hard currency the import-dependent country
needs to finance its purchases of everything from wheat to cars.
With forex reserves at half their pre-uprising level, the
Egyptian pound has come under increasing pressure. The central
bank, reluctant to devalue the currency, imposed rules a year
ago limiting to $50,000 a month the amount of dollars any
company is allowed to deposit in the bank.
The aim was to stamp out a currency black market but the
rules stifled trade as companies could no longer open letters of
credit to finance imports. Though essential food, medicine and
raw materials were prioritised, manufacturing components and a
wide range of other food and consumer products were not.
The central bank last month raised the cap on forex deposits
fivefold to $250,000 for essential food, medicine and raw
materials, relieving some pressure. But manufacturers continued
to feel the pinch, with General Motors joining in the last week
a number of companies that have had to pause or slow production.
The central bank says it wants to ensure precious dollars
are put to the best use and to reduce dollar demand by cutting
Egypt's import bill by a quarter.
Businesses have urged the central bank to scrap dollar caps
entirely, and economists have long said the central bank will
ultimately have to devalue.
Last month's decision to raise the cap saw companies return
to the black market to source dollars and channel them into the
banking system. That has widened the gap between the official
exchange rate of 7.7301 pounds to the dollar and the black
market rate, which on Monday touched 9 for the first time.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Eric Knecht and Ehab Farouk;
editing by John Stonestreet)