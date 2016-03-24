CAIRO, March 24 The decision by Egypt's central bank on Thursday to set a 9-year term limit for all bank CEOs will force eight of the country's banking heads out of their positions, a senior banking official told Reuters.

Chief executive officers of banks in Egypt, including those in the private sector, will have to step down after nine years as part of measures to modernise the sector and "inject new blood", Egypt's central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)