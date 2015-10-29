BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
CAIRO Oct 29 Egypt's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates on hold at a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement.
The bank left the overnight deposit rate at 8.75 percent and the overnight lending rate at 9.75 percent, it said in a statement.
It was the last monetary policy committee meeting to be held under central bank governor Hesham Ramez, who is due to be replaced by banker Tarek Amer on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)