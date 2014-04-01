CAIRO, April 1 Egypt's Central Bank has covered
the entire backlog of dollars owed to foreign investors seeking
to repatriate funds from the country, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"The Central Bank of Egypt announces the coverage of the
remaining foreign investors' backlogs today after previously
covering 50 percent of these backlogs on March 13," it said.
On March 13, it said it would cover the remaining 50 percent
in the near future.
A repatriation scheme opened in March last year and aimed at
restoring confidence in Egypt's economy guarantees foreign
investors in Egypt's stock and government bond markets access to
dollars despite severe shortages of foreign currency.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by John Stonestreet)