CAIRO, Sept 7 Egypt signed an agreement with a
Chinese company on building and financing part of a planned new
administrative capital east of Cairo, the investment minister
told Reuters on Monday.
The memorandum of understanding calls for China State
Construction Engineering Corporation, also known as
China Construction, to "study building and financing" the
administrative part of the new capital, which will include
ministries, government agencies and the president's office.
Egypt had so far only highlighted the involvement of the
UAE's Capital City Partners (CCP), which signed an initial
agreement for the mega-project at a March economic summit.
Egypt's housing minister in June acknowledged
"complications" in contract negotiations with UAE businessman
Mohamed Alabbar, the founding partner of CCP.
The new capital is one of a series of mega-projects
announced by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi designed to attract
foreign investment and create jobs in a country with a booming
population of 90 million.
The proposed city, which Egypt plans to build within five to
seven years at a cost of $45 billion, has been criticised by
some Egyptians as unnecessary and ill-conceived.
The project, planned to be the size of Singapore, aims to
include an airport larger than London's Heathrow, a building
taller than Paris's Eiffel Tower, and more than 10,000 km (6,200
miles) of boulevards, avenues and streets.
