CAIRO Jan 21 China and Egypt will sign 21 deals
on Thursday including a $1 billion financing agreement with
Egypt's central bank and a $700 million loan deal with the
state-owned National Bank of Egypt.
Ministers from the two countries began signing the
agreements, many of them memorandums of understanding, at a
meeting in Cairo during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The deals span a raft of infrastructure investments
including an agreement between Egypt's Housing Ministry and a
Chinese developer to work on the first phase of a new Egyptian
administrative capital.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty and Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alison
Williams)