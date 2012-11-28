CAIRO Nov 28 A Cairo court on Wednesday
sentenced to death seven Egyptian Christians tried in absentia
for participating in an anti-Islam video that was released on
the Internet in September and had prompted violent protests in
many Muslim countries.
"The seven accused persons were convicted of insulting the
Islamic religion through participating in producing and offering
a movie that insults Islam and its prophet," Judge Saif al-Nasr
Soliman said.
The crude, low-budget video, produced privately in
California, denigrated the Prophet Mohammad and triggered
anti-U.S. protests and attacks on Western embassies around the
Muslim world.