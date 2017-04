CAIRO Nov 12 Egypt's CIB, the country's biggest listed bank, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income climbed 51 percent to 920 million Egyptian pounds ($133.55 million) versus the same period a year ago.

CIB also said in a statement that its revenue for the quarter had climbed to 1.8 billion Egyptian pounds, a 24 percent year-on-year increase. ($1 = 6.8886 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)