Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
(Adds dropped word "million" to headline)
CAIRO Aug 13 Egypt's CIB, the country's biggest listed bank, said on Tuesday its second-quarter consolidated net income rose 28 percent year-on-year to 671 million Egyptian pounds ($96.01 million)
Revenue rose by an annual 49 percent to 1.83 billion pounds. ($1 = 6.9889 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Bill Trott)
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.