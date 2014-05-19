BRIEF-Thaihot's Q1 net profit down 28.35 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 28.35 percent y/y at 230.7 million yuan ($33.46 million)
CAIRO May 19 Egypt's biggest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, said in a statement on Monday that Actis had sold its remaining 6.5 percent stake in the bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
Actis, an emerging markets private equity firm, had sold another 2.6 percent stake to international investors in March, CIB said.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin)
* Says Q1 net profit down 28.35 percent y/y at 230.7 million yuan ($33.46 million)
BEIJING, April 28 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, expects a fall of up to 31.4 percent in first-half net profit as Beijing's cut to subsidies slows green car sales slow in China.