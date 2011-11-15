(Adds details, background)

CAIRO Nov 15 Commercial International Bank (CIB) (COMI.CA), Egypt's biggest private bank by assets, said on Tuesday its net income for the third quarter dropped 20 percent from a year earlier, putting it well short of analyst forecasts.

Egypt's banks have been hurt by a weak financial market and an exodus of foreign investors in the wake of the uprising that led to President Hosni Mubarak's overthrow early this year.

The country's business sector has also been struggling to recover from the disruption.

CIB's net income dropped to 314.2 million Egyptian pounds ($52.5 million) from 393.0 million pounds in the third quarter of 2010.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that the bank would report a net income for the quarter of 371.33 million pounds. [ID:nL5E7MF34B]

CIB said loans to customers after provisions had risen 7.88 percent to 37.78 billion pounds in the nine months to end-September, while deposits had increased 10.1 percent to 69.77 billion. ($1 = 5.981 Egyptian Pounds)