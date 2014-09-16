CAIRO, Sept 16 Egyptian investment company Qalaa
Holdings said on Tuesday its first-half net loss
widened 11 percent year-on-year, partly due to higher costs and
unfavourable foreign exchange rates.
The company said its net loss for the first six months of
the year had widened to 410.6 million Egyptian pounds ($57.43
million) "primarily on the back of non-operational factors
including increases in amortization, interest expenses and
foreign exchange losses".
Qalaa, an investment firm focused on infrastructure and
industry in Africa and the Middle East, also said its revenue
during the period grew 33 percent to 2.9 billion pounds.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Miral Fahmy)