CAIRO, Sept 16 Egyptian investment company Qalaa
Holdings on Tuesday posted a second-quarter net loss
of 178.7 million pounds versus a loss of 47.3 million a year
earlier hurt by higher costs and unfavourable foreign exchange
rates.
The loss widened "primarily on the back of non-operational
factors including increases in amortisation, interest expenses
and foreign exchange losses", the company said.
Quarter-on-quarter its losses narrowed, however, from 231.9
million pounds in the first quarter.
It reported a 58-percent year-on-year rise in revenues to
1.56 billion pounds.
Qalaa Holdings has transformed from a private equity firm to
an investment holding structure. It completed a rights issue in
April which raised its total paid-in capital to 8 billion
pounds. This allowed it to take majority stakes in most of its
core industry subsidiaries including in the energy, cement,
agri-foods, transportation and logistics sectors.
As a result, it now fully consolidates results from its
various businesses.
