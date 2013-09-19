* Security forces clash with militants operation
* Dozens of militants arrested
* Police general killed, nine wounded
* EU envoy meets govt, Brotherhood politician
By Asma Alsharif
KERDASA, Egypt Sept 19 Egyptian security forces
and militants exchanged fire as police stormed a town near Cairo
dominated by Islamist supporters of ousted President Mohamed
Mursi on Thursday, arresting dozens in an operation to reimpose
state control.
A police general was shot dead and at least nine policemen
and soldiers were wounded by a hand grenade in the clashes in
Kerdasa, on the capital's western outskirts.
Dozens of police and army vehicles entered the town at
daybreak in the second such raid this week to reassert
government control over areas where Islamist sympathies run deep
and hostility to the authorities has grown since the army
overthrew and imprisoned Mursi on July 3.
There had been little or no sign of the security forces in
Kerdasa since 11 police officers were killed in an attack on its
main police station on Aug. 14.
The building was hit with rocket-propelled grenades and
burned down after police had stormed pro-Mursi protest camps in
Cairo that day and killed hundreds of his supporters.
"The security forces will not retreat until Kerdasa is
cleansed of all terrorist and criminal nests," Interior Ministry
spokesman Hany Abdel Latif said.
Special forces stormed a villa belonging to a man they said
financed the police station attack, a Reuters witness said. The
police used armoured vehicles to smash down the villa's gates
before breaking in the door. But the man, whom they said was a
member of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, was not there.
State news agency MENA said 65 people had been arrested so
far. Dozens of weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades,
were seized, state TV reported. A police officer said they had
arrest warrants for 150 men in Kerdasa for suspected involvement
in the attacks on the police station and a church in the area.
Members of the security forces in body armour and armed with
automatic rifles fanned out through the town. Army checkpoints
were set up on the roads into Kerdasa. Masked men set fire to
tyres to try and obstruct the operation as it got under way.
Heavy gunfire was heard in the nearby village of Nahya as
police chased a group of men into side streets, TV footage
showed. In other footage, two detained men were shown cowering
in a van weeping as policemen stood by, and a bearded man with
his hands raised was led out of a building by police.
Officers entered buildings and courtyards with rifles raised
and pointed them at windows. A helicopter hovered over Kerdasa's
mostly deserted streets.
ATTACKS INCREASING
Militant attacks have been on the rise since the overthrow
of Mursi, Egypt's first freely elected president.
With at least 2,000 Mursi supporters and many of the
Brotherhood's leaders in jail, the prospects of any kind of
political accommodation appear dim.
Analysts say that heightens the prospect of even more
violence in a country with a history of Islamist militancy.
A European Union envoy told journalists reconciliation was
"absolutely necessary, even if it looks extremely difficult".
Bernadino Leon, the envoy, was in Cairo to meet government
officials and politicians including Amr Darrag, one of the few
leading Brotherhood leaders who is neither in jail nor hiding.
State media have labelled the Brotherhood, the group that
propelled Mursi to power last year, as an enemy of the state.
The Brotherhood says it is committed to peaceful activism,
saying the accusations against it aim to justify the clampdown.
The army-backed authorities say they are in a war on terror.
In a similar operation earlier this week, security forces
moved into the town of Delga in the southern province of Minya -
another area known for Islamist sympathies and a major theatre
for an insurrection waged by Islamists in the 1990s.
The army is also mounting an operation in the Sinai
Peninsula against al Qaeda-inspired groups. Shootings and bomb
attacks have also taken place in the Nile Valley - two members
of the armed forces were shot dead in the Nile Delta on Tuesday.
In Cairo on Thursday, explosives experts defused two
primitive bombs on the metro underground railway.
Slightly easing a state of emergency imposed after the
violence of Aug. 14, the government put back by an hour, to
midnight, the start of an overnight curfew. A 7 p.m. curfew
remains in place on Fridays, a traditional day of protest.
A pro-Mursi alliance, the National Coalition to Support
Legitimacy, called for nationwide protests this Friday.