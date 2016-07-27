UPDATE 1-State Bank of India Q4 profit more than doubles, bad loan ratio falls
* Shares rise 2.5 pct after results (Adds details of results)
July 27 Commercial International Bank (CIB) , Egypt's largest listed company, on Wednesday reported a 28 percent rise in second quarter net income.
The bank had consolidated net income of 1.46 billion Egyptian pounds ($164.42 million), up from 1.15 billion Egyptian pounds in the same quarter last year.
Revenues increased 20 percent to 2.79 billion Egyptian pounds in the second quarter, the bank said.
In June, CIB dropped plans to sell investment banking arm CI Capital to Beltone Financial, a unit of billionaire Naguib Sawiris' Orascom Telecom for 924 million Egyptian pounds after failing to win regulatory approval. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Lila Hassan; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Shares rise 2.5 pct after results (Adds details of results)
May 19 WHA Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest developer of warehouses and industrial estates, says: