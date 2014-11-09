(Corrects dateline)
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Nov 9 Egypt's aim to transform itself
into a global commodities hub has so far failed to convince the
multinational commodities companies that are key to the
project's success, as they worry about the plan's ambition but
lack of detail.
President Abdelfattah al-Sisi's government last month
unveiled a multi-billion project to build a commodities
re-export and trading complex, giving a timeline of two years
and price tag of 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.1 billion) but
few specifics.
Industry sources said a meeting last week between commodity
companies and the supplies minister, who is in charge of the
project, failed to answer their questions.
The aim is to turn the world's top wheat importer into a
trade hub - processing and re-exporting up to 65 million tonnes
of wheat, soybeans, sugar and other commodities via a new port
to be built on the Mediterranean. The plan also envisages the
creation of the region's first commodities mercantile exchange.
But industry experts and Cairo-based commodities traders say
the government should have consulted them on a range of complex
issues before it unveiled such ambitious efforts.
"To think it will be the centre of the world (for grains
logistics) and export all over the world... it should be
studied," said Ismail Fahmy, Middle East manager at Soufflet
Group, a French company that exports cereals and oilseeds to
Egypt.
He said that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia had
once sought to become grains transit and processing hubs for the
region but their ideas had never gotten off the ground.
Supplies Minister Khaled Hanafi, the official spearheading
the project, told Reuters after the meeting that the government
had a "full study for everything" as well as more than $2
billion in funding to turn it into reality.
Now, he said, the government was moving on to the next step
of forging "strategic alliances" with companies "in the business
of trading grains, with maritime exporters... with factories,
because we are going to have business based on the grains."
But Hanafi's attempt to reach out to these companies left
many with concerns that the project had not been
fully-researched and was over-ambitious given that Egypt was
still struggling with the basics: cutting huge waste by
improving its wheat storage and transport systems.
A trader from a multinational agribusiness, who had been
briefed on the meeting by colleagues who attended, said the
meeting was a useful step, but it was "the content of the
message that was concerning".
That message from the minister seemed to largely be "you
tell me what you can do", according to the trader and an
industry expert briefed on the meeting by three other
participants.
MORE COMPLEX THAN IT SEEMS
Sisi's ambitions echo the early days of President Gamal
Abdel Nasser, the charismatic former colonel who appealed to
nationalist pride with bold state-led infrastructure projects.
Sisi was praised on the economic front by investors after he
cut energy subsidies, raised taxes and unveiled a Suez Canal
expansion project shortly after taking office this year.
Industry insiders were not opposed to the idea of Egypt
processing and storing more grain, but they said creating a
mercantile exchange was more complicated and would fail unless
the government could convince traders to take part.
Though he had gathered the commodities industry's most
powerful players - private traders responsible for importing
more than 5 million tonnes of wheat annually - the minister did
not provide technical studies, a powerpoint presentation or even
a map at last week's meeting. He just asked for their support.
"It was clear that the meeting was a preliminary one," said
one participant. "It wouldn't seem wise for any company to make
a 'yes' or 'no' decision based on the meeting."
The minister offered to hold follow-up, one-on-one meetings
with companies, said the trader from the multinational
agribusiness.
But he said many questions remained around for example
tariffs and how a local futures contract would interact with the
global benchmark traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
"I don't know where the feasibility studies are for this
project," said a Cairo-based trader with years of experience in
the grains industry. "The government likes to show they are
doing mega projects... but this is not going to work."
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and by Maha El Dahan in
Abu Dhabi; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Michael Urquhart)