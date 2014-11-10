(Repeats story first sent on Sunday)

* Plan aims to transform Egypt into commodities trading centre

* Government says feasibility studies done, funding in place

* Traders say details sketchy, plan announced prematurely

By Maggie Fick

CAIRO, Nov 9 Egypt's aim to transform itself into a global commodities hub has so far failed to convince the multinational commodities companies that are key to the project's success, as they worry about the plan's ambition but lack of detail.

President Abdelfattah al-Sisi's government last month unveiled a multi-billion project to build a commodities re-export and trading complex, giving a timeline of two years and price tag of 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.1 billion) but few specifics.

Industry sources said a meeting last week between commodity companies and the supplies minister, who is in charge of the project, failed to answer their questions.

The aim is to turn the world's top wheat importer into a trade hub - processing and re-exporting up to 65 million tonnes of wheat, soybeans, sugar and other commodities via a new port to be built on the Mediterranean. The plan also envisages the creation of the region's first commodities mercantile exchange.

But industry experts and Cairo-based commodities traders say the government should have consulted them on a range of complex issues before it unveiled such ambitious efforts.

"To think it will be the centre of the world (for grains logistics) and export all over the world... it should be studied," said Ismail Fahmy, Middle East manager at Soufflet Group, a French company that exports cereals and oilseeds to Egypt.

He said that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia had once sought to become grains transit and processing hubs for the region but their ideas had never gotten off the ground.

Supplies Minister Khaled Hanafi, the official spearheading the project, told Reuters after the meeting that the government had a "full study for everything" as well as more than $2 billion in funding to turn it into reality.

Now, he said, the government was moving on to the next step of forging "strategic alliances" with companies "in the business of trading grains, with maritime exporters... with factories, because we are going to have business based on the grains."

But Hanafi's attempt to reach out to these companies left many with concerns that the project had not been fully-researched and was over-ambitious given that Egypt was still struggling with the basics: cutting huge waste by improving its wheat storage and transport systems.

A trader from a multinational agribusiness, who had been briefed on the meeting by colleagues who attended, said the meeting was a useful step, but it was "the content of the message that was concerning".

That message from the minister seemed to largely be "you tell me what you can do", according to the trader and an industry expert briefed on the meeting by three other participants.

MORE COMPLEX THAN IT SEEMS

Sisi's ambitions echo the early days of President Gamal Abdel Nasser, the charismatic former colonel who appealed to nationalist pride with bold state-led infrastructure projects.

Sisi was praised on the economic front by investors after he cut energy subsidies, raised taxes and unveiled a Suez Canal expansion project shortly after taking office this year.

Industry insiders were not opposed to the idea of Egypt processing and storing more grain, but they said creating a mercantile exchange was more complicated and would fail unless the government could convince traders to take part.

Though he had gathered the commodities industry's most powerful players - private traders responsible for importing more than 5 million tonnes of wheat annually - the minister did not provide technical studies, a powerpoint presentation or even a map at last week's meeting. He just asked for their support.

"It was clear that the meeting was a preliminary one," said one participant. "It wouldn't seem wise for any company to make a 'yes' or 'no' decision based on the meeting."

The minister offered to hold follow-up, one-on-one meetings with companies, said the trader from the multinational agribusiness.

But he said many questions remained around for example tariffs and how a local futures contract would interact with the global benchmark traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

"I don't know where the feasibility studies are for this project," said a Cairo-based trader with years of experience in the grains industry. "The government likes to show they are doing mega projects... but this is not going to work." ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Additional reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and by Maha El Dahan in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Michael Urquhart)