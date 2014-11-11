* Project key to overhaul of "primitive" storage
system-minister
* Now in individual meeting phase with companies-minister
* Traders said last week plan announced prematurely
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Nov 11 Egypt's supplies minister has
begun holding meetings with international commodities trading
companies with whom he wants the government to partner in an
ambitious plan to transform the country into a global trading
hub.
The plan, one of a number of mega-projects announced by the
government, aims to turn Egypt into a centre for processing and
re-exporting millions of tonnes of wheat, soybeans, sugar and
other commodities via a new port and also envisages the creation
of the region's first commodities mercantile exchange.
Minister Khaled Hanafi told Reuters on Tuesday he had been
approached by "very big companies and traders", including those
in the grain storage business, to consider proposals which the
government says will boost the economy and create jobs.
"We are now in the phase of formulating the strategic
alliance", said Hanafi. He did not say who he was meeting with
but said the multibillion-dollar project would be completed
within two years as envisaged by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Hanafi spoke after traders from commodities firms he wants
on board told Reuters last week they were not yet convinced the
government had thought through the details of the project before
unveiling it.
Asked to respond to the criticism that Egypt should focus
first on solving problems in storing its own local wheat and
imported grain, Hanafi said the mega-project had longer-term
objectives.
"We are focusing today on a totally different type and
quality of storage than what ever existed before ... a modern
supply chain and logistics system and using state-of-the-art
technology instead of the primitive system for storage that has
long existed here", he said.
Industry experts put the amount of grain Egypt loses
annually due to inadequate storage at up to 30 percent.
The United Arab Emirates, a key backer of Egypt since Sisi
ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last year, has seized on
the issue. It pledged last year to build 25 wheat silos with a
total storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes.
Speaking to Reuters at an event for a visiting delegation of
top U.S. companies, Hanafi said he had been meeting with U.S.
executives about "different systems for state-of-the-art
storage". He declined to name the companies since they were
competing for contracts.
(Editing by David Holmes)