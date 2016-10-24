CAIRO Oct 24 A committee established by the
Egyptian government to determine how much profit should be made
from the sale of essential goods will offer guidance only and
firms will not be legally required to comply, Trade and Industry
Minister Tarek Kabil said.
Egypt formed a cabinet-level committee this month tasked
with devising mechanisms to set the appropriate profit margins
on the sales of basic goods.
Struggling with double-digit inflation and sugar shortages,
ordinary Egyptians have urged the government to stabilise prices
of essential goods, but the announcement raised fears among
investors that the government was planning to introduce price
caps.
"The one thing I assure you is there is no obligation for
setting the price. We will not be pushing companies to sell at a
certain price. It is just a direction, that is all. There is no
legal requirement," Kabil told Reuters.
Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, who will chair the committee
that will include representatives from several ministers as well
as intelligence and state watchdogs, has already said that the
committee would focus on profit margins not prices.
Kabil said he had no details on which goods the guidelines
might apply to or when they would be introduced.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra)