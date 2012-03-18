Members of Parliament are seen after Egypt's army-appointed Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri's speech at parliament in Cairo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files

CAIRO Egypt's parliament agreed on Saturday that half the members of a 100-person assembly charged with drawing up a new constitution would be chosen from within parliament and the rest from other parts of society.

In a tally broadcast live on television, 427 out 590 deputies voting in a joint session of the upper and lower houses of parliament voted for a 50-50 division in the constituent assembly that will chart out the future of Egyptian democracy.

The constitution will define the balance of power between the army-backed executive and parliament following the toppling of autocratic President Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising in February 2011.

The assembly will decide the extent of presidential powers, which parliament wants to curb, and the sensitive issue of the role of Islamic law in Egyptian laws and society.

It will also outline the future political role of the military, which has been in power since the fall of Mubarak.

Under an interim constitution, parliament is responsible for picking the 100-strong assembly that will write the new constitution, replacing the one that helped keep Mubarak in power for three decades and was a cornerstone of his rule.

Once the assembly is put together, it has six months to draft the constitution, which will then be put to a referendum.

The Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), which controls most seats in the joint session, had previously said it wanted 60 members from outside parliament, including legal and constitutional experts and unions members.

But at the beginning of Saturday's session it decreased this to only half of the assembly's members.

Liberal groups in parliament had argued for larger representation of women, youth and Christians chosen from society outside parliament to allow them a greater say in the drafting of the constitution.

Both the liberals and the Brotherhood's Salafi rivals, who call for a strict application of Islamic law, worry the FJP will have too much say, but the FJP insists it wants an assembly that can represent all parties and a constitution that can safeguard Egypt's freedoms.

Parliament Speaker Saad al-Katatni of the FJP said deputies would be able to nominate members to the constituent assembly from both inside and outside parliament.

Members from outside parliament could be chosen from trade unions, civil society groups and from the public at large. Some organisations would be allowed to nominate their own members, he said in a statement to the joint session, without elaborating.

Nominees to the assembly would have to collect at least half the votes plus one vote from deputies in parliament to win a spot, Katatni said.

Parliament would also choose 40 stand-by candidates in case some of the members were to give up their positions in the constituent assembly.

The two houses will meet again on March 24 to vote for all of the assembly's 100 members, Katatni said.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Sophie Hares)