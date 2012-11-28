CAIRO Nov 28 The head of the assembly drafting
Egypt's new constitution said the final draft would be finished
on Wednesday, and three other members of the assembly told
Reuters the document would be put to a vote on Thursday.
"We will start now and finish today, God willing," Hossam
el-Gheriyani, the assembly speaker, said at the start of a
meeting of the constitutional assembly in Cairo. He said
Thursday would be a "great day", without elaborating, and
called on the members who had withdrawn from the body to return.
Speaking to Reuters, assembly members Younes Makhyoun and
Salah Abdel Maboud, both Salafi Islamists, said a vote on the
final draft was planned for Thursday. Amr Abdel Hadi, one of the
few remaining liberal members, said the same.