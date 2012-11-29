CAIRO Nov 29 An assembly drafting Egypt's new
constitution voted on Thursday to keep the principles of Islamic
law as the main source of legislation, unchanged from the
previous constitution in force under former President Hosni
Mubarak.
The issue was the subject of a long dispute between hardline
Salafi Islamists and liberals in the assembly which will vote on
each of 234 articles in the draft constitution before it is sent
to President Mohamed Mursi for approval.
After that, Mursi must put it to a popular referendum.
The Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist group that nominated
Mursi for the presidency, hopes that quick approval of the
constitution will help end a crisis ignited by a decree that
expanded his powers.
While Article Two of the constitution - describing the
source of legislation - stays the same, the constitution
includes new provisions explaining what is meant by "the
principles" of Islamic law, known as sharia.
The assembly also approved a new article that states that
Al-Azhar, a seat of Sunni Muslim learning, must be consulted on
"matters related to the Islamic sharia".
The final draft makes historic changes to Egypt's system of
government. For example, it sets a limit on the number of terms
a president may serve to two. Mubarak stayed in power for three
decades.
It also introduces a degree of civilian oversight over the
powerful military establishment, although not enough for some
critics of the document.
The process has been plagued by disputes between the
Islamists who dominate the body writing the constitution and
secular-minded parties who say the Muslim Brotherhood and its
allies have marginalised them in the process.
Prominent assembly members including former Arab League
Secretary General Amr Moussa have withdrawn from the assembly,
as have representatives of Egypt's Coptic Church.