CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt's Supreme Constitutional
Court accused President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday of taking
part in a campaign against the court, heightening tensions
between the Islamist leader and parts of the judiciary.
"The really sad thing that has pained the members of this
court is when the president of the republic joined, in a painful
surprise, the campaign of continuous attack on the
constitutional court," said the court's spokesman, Maher Samy.
He told reporters that Mursi had accused the court in a
speech on Friday of leaking verdicts before a formal
announcement. The court issued a ruling this year declaring the
Islamist-led parliament void, leading to its dissolution.