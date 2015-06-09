BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $1.08
Q1 FFO per share view $1.26
CAIRO, June 9 Egypt's housing ministry signed a construction deal worth about 35 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.6 billion) with Egyptian real estate developer Arabia Group, a statement from the Cabinet said on Tuesday.
Initial agreement for the project in the eastern Cairo suburb of 6th of October City was made at a March investment summit in Egypt where billions of dollars of deals and pledges were signed.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely)
Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19