CAIRO, April 25 An Egyptian design duo has begun
re-purposing old steel shipping containers, transforming them
into living spaces, shops and restaurants in an effort to
introduce residents of overcrowded Cairo to cheaper and more
versatile properties.
Qubix, a year-old company founded by Youssef Farag and Karim
Rafla, delivered its first order in August after months spent
testing different materials, techniques and insulation methods
on a container in their back yard.
"Many people think that you're going to be in a metal box,
and that you'll sit there and suffocate ... Egypt is hot enough!
But no, that's not true," Farag told Reuters. The containers, he
said, are fitted with insulation designed to keep the
temperature inside at a balmy 25 degrees Celsius.
Rafla spent time studying in Britain where he researched the
concept of 'cargotecture', using cargo containers for
architectural purposes, and wondered why the concept had never
made it to Egypt.
He predicted cargotecture would work well because it was
fast and mobile and because the costs of labour and materials
were cheaper in Egypt than Britain.
"For every container we re-use, we save up to 3 tonnes of
steel that would have otherwise been thrown out," Rafla said.
Pre-fabricated homes are not widely used in Egypt, where
construction is done on-site using traditional brick and mortar,
materials that have become increasingly costly since the country
floated its currency in November.
The pound has depreciated by roughly half since then,
leading to a surge in inflation in a country that relies heavily
on imports.
Farag and Rafla said that given the comparatively low cost
of construction using cargo containers, they hope to work on a
solution for Egypt's informal housing crisis.
The country of more than 92 million is struggling to build
enough houses for the poorest in society, with many Egyptians
living in sprawling slums and unlicensed apartment blocks.
There are 351 slums deemed structurally unsafe in Egypt,
most of them in Cairo. Some 850,000 people are believed to live
in these dangerous neighbourhoods, some of which lack basic
amenities.
"Poor people who need a place to sleep build these slums and
they're not engineers, often these places aren't safe. In the
near future we hope to create housing made from containers that
is safe, colorful, fast and cheap that can help solve our
housing crisis," Rafla said.
