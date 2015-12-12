CAIRO Dec 12 Egypt's former agriculture
minister Salah El Din Mahmoud Helal
on Saturday told a court he was innocent at the opening of his
trial for allegedly taking bribes from a businessman in exchange
for licenses to develop state-owned land.
Helal, who was appointed to the post in March 2015 under
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, was arrested in September
minutes after resigning.
The prosecution said on Saturday that Helal and his office
manager had accepted bribes including a luxury home, membership
of an exclusive sports club, clothing from high-end fashion
stores, and mobile phones.
Helal's office manager also denies any wrongdoing, but the
businessman has confessed to bribing the pair, and an
intermediary charged with facilitating the deal has also said he
was guilty.
The court adjourned the trial until Jan. 9 when it will hear
the testimonies of witnesses.
Egypt ranked 94th out of 175 countries on Transparency
International's 2014 corruption perceptions index. The country's
2011 uprising was partially driven by a desire to end entrenched
corruption under autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak.
(Reporting by Haithem Ahmad and Mohamed Abdellah; Writing by
Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)