Political activists Ahmed Maher (in white hat), Ahmed Douma (L) and Mohamed Adel (R) of the 6 April movement look on from behind bars in Abdeen court in Cairo, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO An Egyptian appeals court upheld on Monday the jailing of three prominent liberal pro-democracy activists, the judge said.

Last December, a court handed out three-year jail sentences to Ahmed Maher, Ahmed Douma and Mohamed Adel, symbols of the uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, for protesting without permission and assaulting the police.

(Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)