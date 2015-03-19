CAIRO An Egyptian court acquitted former Interior Minister Habib al-Adly of graft charges on Thursday, judicial sources said, the latest ruling to clear a prominent figure from the era of ousted President Hosni Mubarak.

While the courts have been gradually absolving Mubarak-era officials, they have been handing down lengthy sentences to liberal and Islamist activists in cases ranging from protesting to committing acts of violence.

Adly, who was charged with illegal profiting and squandering 181 million Egyptian pounds ($23.72 million) of public funds, was acquitted last month along with former Prime Minister Ahmed Nazif in a separate graft case.

Defence lawyer Farid al-Deeb said his client had no other cases against him and should be freed.

Adly, a long-serving official at the head of Egypt's feared internal security apparatus, appeared in court wearing a blue suit and sunglasses.

Judicial source said a freeze on his assets had been lifted.

Adly was cleared last year along with Mubarak and six aides of charges related to killing protesters during the 2011 uprising which had led to their downfall.

($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)

