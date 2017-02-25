Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
CAIRO A Cairo court acquitted one of deposed Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's closest aides in a retrial in a corruption case, state news agency MENA reported on Saturday.
While courts have absolved several Mubarak-era officials, they have been handing down lengthy sentences to liberal and Islamist activists in cases ranging from protesting to committing acts of violence.
Zakaria Azmi, Mubarak's former chief of staff, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2012 and fined 36.4 million Egyptian pounds ($6 million) on charges of making illegal gains.
But in 2013, the appeals court ordered a retrial in that case in , and a separate criminal court ordered his release.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Angus MacSwan; Writing by Amina Ismail)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.