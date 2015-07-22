Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Nazif (L) walks with his son outside of a court after his trial was delayed, in the outskirts of Cairo, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/Files

CAIRO Ahmed Nazif, a former Egyptian prime minister under ousted president Hosni Mubarak, was sentenced to five years in jail on graft charges in a retrial on Wednesday, judicial sources said.

Nazif had previously been sentenced to three years before launching an appeal that led to the retrial. Two of Nazif's sons, also facing re-trial on graft charges on Wednesday, were ordered to pay fines, the sources said.

Many other Mubarak-era figures have been cleared of charges in recent months.

Nazif had been acquitted on separate graft charges alongside Mubarak's former interior minister Habib el-Adly in February.

