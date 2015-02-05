CAIRO An Egyptian court on Thursday upheld a death sentence against an Islamist charged with murder during the violent upheaval following the army's ousting of President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013, state television said.

In one of the most dramatic scenes of that period captured on video, the man sentenced to death, Mahmoud Hassan Ramadan, threw someone off a rooftop during clashes in Alexandria. Fifty-seven others were sentenced to 15-25 years in the case.

