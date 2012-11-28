CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt's Cassation and Appeals courts said on Wednesday they would suspend their work pending a ruling on the constitutionality of President Mohamed Mursi's decree granting him immunity from judicial review.

"The Cassation Court will suspend its work starting today," the court's vice chairman, Abdel Nasser Abu al-Wafa, said after a meeting of the court's top officials.

Khaled Abdellah, a judge in the Appeals Court, said after a similar meeting that his court would also suspend its work "except in cases related to corruption and personal laws".