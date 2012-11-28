CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt's Cassation Court and the
country's most important appeals court said on Wednesday they
would suspend their work pending a ruling on the
constitutionality of President Mohamed Mursi's decree granting
him immunity from judicial review.
"The Cassation Court will suspend its work starting today,"
the court's vice chairman, Abdel Nasser Abu al-Wafa, said after
a meeting of the court's top officials.
Khaled Abdellah, a judge in the Cairo and Giza Appeals
Court, said after a similar meeting that his court would also
suspend its work "except in cases related to corruption and
personal laws".
There were chaotic scenes in both meetings as judges,
divided over the Constitutional Court's latest statement, argued
over what to do.
A spokesman for the Supreme Constitutional Court, which
declared the Islamist-led parliament void earlier this year,
said on Wednesday that it felt under attack by the president.
"We did not find the Constitutional Court's statement of
simply condemning President Mursi's decree enough," Abu al-Wafa
told Reuters after the meeting. "We are deciding on the next
step after suspending work."
Other regional appeals courts across Egypt had already
suspended their work.