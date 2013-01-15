* Case challenged legitimacy on upper house of parliament
* House to continue working until election, expected in
April
* Delay eases immediate pressure on president
CAIRO, Jan 15 Egypt's top court postponed on
Tuesday a ruling on a case that challenged the legitimacy of the
upper house of parliament and threatened further political
uncertainty for the nation and its troubled transition to
democracy.
The decision means the upper house, which has lawmaking
power in the absence of a lower house, can continue working for
now and could ensure its stays in place until a new lower house
is elected in an election expected to start in April.
It also lifts the immediate pressure from President Mohamed
Mursi, who would have had to take back legislative powers had
the upper house been declared invalid, opening him up to the
possibility of renewed criticism that he is monopolising power.
Egypt's transition to democracy since the fall of Hosni
Mubarak two years ago has been plagued by street violence and a
slew of complex legal wrangles - frustrating ordinary Egyptians
and unnerving investors, taking a heavy toll on the economy.
The head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Maher
el-Beheiry, told reporters that the case would be referred back
to an advisory legal panel to review. He did not say when that
panel would issue a recommendation or when the court would rule.
The case was raised by independent lawyers opposed to Mursi
and his fellow Islamists who dominated both houses. The court's
declaration last year that the lower house was void led to that
assembly being dissolved.
Subsequently, Mursi temporarily added legislative powers to
his executive role, prompting opponents to accuse him of hogging
power. Lawmaking powers only moved to the upper house after a
new constitution was approved in a December referendum.
For now, it is not clear which way the court will rule when
it does finally issue a decision.
Although the upper house was elected based on the same
election law that the court found lacking when it declared the
lower house void, one expert said the new constitution changed
the legal landscape and said this could undermine the case.
The make-up of the Supreme Constitutional Court, the highest
in the land, has also changed since the ruling against the lower
house because the new constitution cut the number of judges on
the panel and changed the rules for their appointment.
Islamists had said the previous court panel was stuffed with
Mubarak-era loyalists. But the changes under the new
constitution have meant one outspoken critic of Mursi and others
who Islamists saw as close to the old order were removed from
the Supreme Constitutional Court panel.
Another case challenging the make-up of the assembly that
drew up the newly approved constitution was also before the
court on Tuesday. The court postponed that case to a session on
Feb. 3.
Liberals walked out of the Islamist-dominated constituent
assembly saying their voices were not being heard.