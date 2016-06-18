CAIRO, June 18 Egypt's former president Mohamed
Mursi was handed another life sentence on Saturday, after a
court found him guilty of espionage and leaking state secrets.
Mursi, leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, has
already been sentenced in three other cases, including the death
penalty for a mass jail break during the 2011 uprising against
former president Hosni Mubarak and a life sentence for spying on
behalf of Palestinian group Hamas.
The court on Saturday also said the death penalty had been
approved for six others accused alongside Mursi, including three
journalists sentenced in absentia. Two other defendants that had
worked in Mursi's office were sentenced to life in prison.
The sentences are the latest in a crackdown on the Muslim
Brotherhood since an army takeover stripped Mursi of power in
2013 following mass protests against his rule.
Prosecutors argued Mursi and his aides were involved in
leaking sensitive documents to Qatari intelligence that exposed
the location of weapons held by the Egyptian armed forces.
All of the defendants can appeal the verdicts to the
Egyptian Court of Cassation, the country's highest civil court.
Relations between Qatar, a Gulf Arab state, and Egypt have
been icy since July 2013 when Egypt's then-army chief Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi overthrew Mursi.
Qatar had supported Mursi, who is in jail along with
thousands of Brotherhood members, many of whom have been
sentenced to death on separate charges.
Sisi says the Brotherhood poses a serious threat to security
despite the crackdown, which has weakened what was once Egypt's
most organised political group.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Eric
Knecht; Editing by Mark Potter)