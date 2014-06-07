* Verdict for movement's top leader Badie postponed
* 10 death sentences given in absentia
(Adds detail on Brotherhood member, police officer trial)
CAIRO, June 7 An Egyptian court sentenced 10
supporters of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to death in
absentia on Saturday but postponed the sentencing of its leader
and other senior members, judicial sources said.
Those sentenced were convicted on charges including inciting
violence and blocking a major road north of Cairo during
protests after the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi
last July.
All 10 were assumed to be in hiding amid a state crackdown
on the group since Mursi's ouster. One of those sentenced was
Abdul Rahman al-Barr, a member of the Brotherhood's Guidance
Council, the movement's executive board.
Mohamed Abdel-Maqsoud, a well-known Salafi preacher who fled
to Qatar after Mursi was toppled, was also sentenced in
absentia.
Death sentence recommendations in Egypt are passed on to the
country's grand mufti, the highest religious authority, for his
review. The court can ignore his opinion and its rulings can be
appealed.
Judge Hassan Fareed said the verdict for the remaining
defendants would be announced at a hearing on July 5.
Those 38 defendants include the Islamist movement's General
Guide Mohamed Badie and senior member Mohamed El-Beltagy, along
with former ministers from Mursi's government.
Al-Barr, a Muslim scholar, was nominated by the Brotherhood
for the influential position of grand mufti, the country's top
cleric, during Mursi's year in office.
DEFENDANTS PROTEST
"Down with the military court!" shouted the defendants in
the courtroom.
Speaking from the cage where defendants are held in Egyptian
courtrooms, Beltagy yelled condemnations against the judiciary,
which he said was serving Egypt's militarised state.
He was given a one-year prison sentence in April for
insulting the judiciary, the first sentence handed to a leader
of the organisation since it was outlawed.
Egypt's biggest political force until last year, the
Brotherhood has been driven underground and declared a terrorist
organisation.
Badie was among 683 people sentenced to death in April.
Hundreds of Brotherhood supporters and members of the
security forces have been killed since Mursi's ouster and
thousands detained by security forces.
Secular activists are also in jail. The New York-based
Committee to Protect Journalists said last month 16 journalists
were imprisoned in Egypt.
The military-backed government in place since Mursi's ouster
accuses the Brotherhood of turning to violence. The group denies
that accusation.
Critics of the judiciary say it is a tool in a state
crackdown against dissent.
Courts have recently sentenced hundreds of the accused,
often after brief hearings where scant evidence is offered by
the prosecution, rights groups say.
Activists also protest the stiff penalties on defendants
seen as holding views opposed to the government, compared to
sentences for members of the security forces convicted of
crimes.
A Cairo appeals court on Saturday cancelled a prison
sentence against a police officer convicted in connection with
the deaths of 39 people last year during political violence,
judicial sources said.
It was not immediately clear if the officer would be
released from jail pending a new investigation by the
prosecutor's office ordered by the judge.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Mostafa Salem and Ali Abdelati;
Editing by Tom Heneghan and Sophie Hares)