CAIRO Dec 28 An Egyptian prosecutor referred 15
alleged members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood to a military
court on Sunday on violence-related charges, the state news
agency reported.
Egypt expanded the jurisdiction of military courts in
October to permit them to try civilians accused of acts ranging
from attacking state facilities to blocking roads.
The change followed some of the worst assaults on security
forces since last year's overthrow of President Mohammed Mursi
of the Brotherhood.
The accused are 15 students from Zagazig University in the
Nile Delta who face charges including inciting riots, belonging
to a terrorist organisation and protesting without a permit.
The Brotherhood was banned a year ago. Thousands of its
supporters have been locked up and hundreds were killed when
security forces broke up two protest camps last year.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; writing by Stephen Kalin; editing
by Jason Neely)