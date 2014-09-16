CAIRO, Sept 16 An Egyptian court has confirmed a
three-year sentence against Nassef Sawiris, the billionaire
former chief executive of Amsterdam-listed OCI, for
failing to make a payment under a tax settlement with the state,
a judicial source said.
OCI, parent company of Orascom Construction Industries, said
in January it had suspended payment of a December 2013
instalment of a 7.1 billion pound tax settlement with Egypt's
tax authority pending the outcome of an appeal.
The original settlement was agreed in April 2013, when
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was still in office, and
related to claims the company had failed to pay 14 billion
pounds in taxes on the 2007 sale of Orascom Building, an OCI
subsidiary, to French firm Lafarge.
OCI, a global producer of natural gas-based chemicals and an
engineering and constructing contractor, has already paid 2.5
billion pounds under the settlement and been due to pay an
instalment of 900 million pounds in December.
Before the settlement, the tax dispute with OCI had led to a
souring of relations with the Mursi government. A travel ban was
placed on Sawiris, a prominent member of Egypt's wealthiest
business family, and his ageing father.
The Egyptian army removed Mursi from power in July 2013
after protests against his rule and Sawiris decided to launch an
appeal with a view to getting the settlement deal scrapped.
OCI said in July, that a prosecutor general's decision
issued in February had cleared the firm and its management of
any wrongdoing in the original tax dispute.
An appeals committee at the Egyptian tax authority is also
due to rule on the original dispute on Tuesday. If it rules in
favour of Sawiris the settlement deal could be scrapped.
In the meantime, a pre-existing law suit filed by the tax
authority against Sawiris for non-payment of the instalments
agreed in the settlement is going on.
The three-year sentence, which judicial and industry sources
said was issued this week, related specifically to the
non-payment of an instalment. It is also subject to appeal.
Though the case has proven inconclusive and Sawiris remains
free, news about it has tended to have a negative impact on the
Egyptian stock exchange in the past though OCI itself is now
listed in Amsterdam.
