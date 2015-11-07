(Adds details, British ambassador, background)
SHARM AL-SHEIKH, Egypt Nov 7 Britain hopes to
return all of its stranded tourists from Sharm al-Sheikh within
10 days, a British official at the Egyptian Red Sea resort told
Reuters on Saturday.
The British government is increasing the number of flights
and will return about 2,000 nationals on Saturday on nine
planes, the official added.
Thousands of British tourists were left stranded when
Britain halted flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh after a
Russian plane crashed shortly after taking off from the resort
one week ago, killing all 224 people on board.
Western officials have said a bomb may have brought down the
airliner and Islamic State militants battling security forces in
Egypt's northern Sinai Peninsula have claimed responsibility.
Egypt was checking video footage at the airport on Saturday
for any suspicious activity linked to the plane crash in Sinai,
officials said, the clearest sign yet that they believe it may
have been targeted by militants.
Attempts to fly home thousands of British holidaymakers on
Friday hit trouble when Egypt restricted the number of flights,
citing capacity limits at Sharm al-Sheikh airport and British
airliners' refusal to take passenger luggage in the hold.
The official said British passengers would check in their
luggage as usual but it would be transported separately on a
different plane. Holidaymakers should have their luggage back
within five to seven days.
"We've got good cooperation now which will allow us to get
people home as soon as possible," John Casson, Britain's
ambassador to Egypt, told BBC television.
"We have measures in place now which allow us to say it's
safe to fly home ... We'll do it in a way that's convenient and
as quick as possible," he said.
