SHARM AL-SHEIKH, Egypt Nov 7 Britain hopes to return all of its stranded tourists from Sharm al-Sheikh within 10 days, a British official at the Egyptian Red Sea resort told Reuters on Saturday.

The British government is increasing the number of flights and will return about 2,000 nationals on Saturday on nine planes, the official added.

Thousands of British tourists were left stranded when Britain halted flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh after a Russian plane crashed shortly after taking off from the resort one week ago, killing all 224 people on board.

Western officials have said a bomb may have brought down the airliner and Islamic State militants battling security forces in Egypt's northern Sinai Peninsula have claimed responsibility.

Egypt was checking video footage at the airport on Saturday for any suspicious activity linked to the plane crash in Sinai, officials said, the clearest sign yet that they believe it may have been targeted by militants.

Attempts to fly home thousands of British holidaymakers on Friday hit trouble when Egypt restricted the number of flights, citing capacity limits at Sharm al-Sheikh airport and British airliners' refusal to take passenger luggage in the hold.

The official said British passengers would check in their luggage as usual but it would be transported separately on a different plane. Holidaymakers should have their luggage back within five to seven days.

"We've got good cooperation now which will allow us to get people home as soon as possible," John Casson, Britain's ambassador to Egypt, told BBC television.

