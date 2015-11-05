LONDON Nov 5 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said it was more likely than not that a bomb brought
down a Russian airplane over Egypt last week.
"We cannot be certain that the Russian airliner was brought
down by a terrorist bomb, but it looks increasingly likely that
that was the case," Cameron said on Thursday before a meeting
with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi who is on a visit
to Britain.
He said Britain had acted before the investigation was
complete because the intelligence they had "gave us the concern
that it was more likely than not it was a terrorist bomb".
"We need to put in place more security at that airport so
it's safe to fly people home. That's our priority, that's what
we'll work with the Egyptians to do," he said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; editing by
Stephen Addison)