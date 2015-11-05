Nov 5 Britain will resume flights from the
Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on Friday after agreeing on
additional security measures with Cairo, the prime minister's
office said.
Britain suspended flights after the crash on Saturday of a
Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula. Prime Minister David
Cameron hosted Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Thursday
and discussed the situation.
"Following further discussions with the airlines and the
Egyptians, we have agreed on a package of additional security
measures that is being put in place rapidly," the prime
minister's office said in a statement.
"Consequently the Government has decided, in consultation
with the airlines, that flights from Sharm to the UK will resume
tomorrow."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Tim Ahmann in Washington;
Editing by Sandra Maler)