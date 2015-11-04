LONDON Nov 4 Britain said on Wednesday it
believed there was a significant possibility that an explosive
device caused the crash of a Russian plane in Egypt, and advised
it citizens against travel through the Red Sea resort of Sharm
el-Sheikh.
"We have concluded that there is a significant possibility
that the crash was caused by an explosive device on board the
aircraft," Hammond said after a meeting of the government's
crisis response committee chaired by Prime Minister David
Cameron.
"We are now advising against all but essential travel by air
through Sharm el-Sheikh airport. That means that there will be
no UK passenger flights out to Sharm el-Sheikh from now," he
said.
