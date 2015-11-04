LONDON Nov 4 Britain said on Wednesday that the
Russian plane that crashed in Egypt this week after taking off
from the resort of Sharm al-Sheikh might have been brought down
by an explosive device.
"While the investigation is still ongoing we cannot say
categorically why the Russian jet crashed," Prime Minister David
Cameron's office said in a statement.
"But as more information has come to light we have become
concerned that the plane may well have been brought down by an
explosive device," it added.
As a precautionary measure, the government has decided that
flights due to leave Sharm for Britain on Wednesday evening will
be delayed to allow time for a team of UK aviation experts,
currently travelling to Sharm, to make an assessment of the
security arrangements in place at the airport.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)