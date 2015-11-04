(Adds details from statement)
LONDON Nov 4 Britain said on Wednesday that the
Russian plane that crashed in Egypt after taking off from Red
Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh might have been brought down by an
explosive device.
"While the investigation is still ongoing we cannot say
categorically why the Russian jet crashed," Prime Minister David
Cameron's office said in a statement.
"But as more information has come to light we have become
concerned that the plane may well have been brought down by an
explosive device."
As a precautionary measure, it said, the government had
decided that flights due to leave the resort for Britain on
Wednesday evening would be delayed to allow time for a team of
UK aviation experts, currently on their way, to make an
assessment of the security arrangements in place at the airport.
That assessment was expected to be completed later and there
were no more flights due to take off from Britain to Sharm
al-Sheikh on Wednesday.
"We would underline that this is a precautionary step and we
are working closely with the airlines on this approach," the
statement said.
Extra consular staff were being sent to the resort to help
British holidaymakers there, it said, while those either there
or planning to travel were advised to contact their airline or
tour operator.
Britain was not changing the level of its travel advice to
the area, it added.
The Russian-operated Airbus A321M crashed on
Saturday shortly after taking off from the resort on its way to
St Petersburg, killing all 224 people on board.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)