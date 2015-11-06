LONDON Nov 6 British tourists will fly home
from the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on Friday with extra
security measures in place after Prime Minister David Cameron
said a bomb probably downed a Russian airplane, killing all 224
people on board.
Cameron's decision to ground British flights to and from the
airport angered Egypt, which depends on tourism revenue, and
drew criticism from the Kremlin, which said it had not been
given details of the intelligence behind Britain's move.
"The additional security measures will include permitting
passengers to carry hand baggage only and transporting hold
luggage separately," a spokeswoman for Cameron's office said.
"We are working with the airlines to ensure there are
suitable arrangements in place to reunite passengers with their
belongings as soon as possible."
Outbound flights to Sharm al-Sheikh were still suspended and
Britain advised against air travel to or from the airport, she
said.
Thomas Cook Airlines, easyJet,
privately-held Monarch, British Airways and Thomson
operate direct flights between Britain and Sharm
al-Sheikh. About 20,000 British tourists are believed to be in
the area.
A Sinai-based group affiliated with Islamic State, the
militants who have seized swathes of Iraq and Syria, has claimed
responsibility for the crash, which, if confirmed, would make it
the jihadist organisation's first attack on civil aviation.
In his first public comments on the disaster, U.S. President
Barack Obama said in a radio interview: "There's a possibility
that there was a bomb on board. And we're taking that very
seriously."
