LONDON Nov 6 British attempts to bring home
thousands of tourists stranded in the Red Sea resort of Sharm
al-Sheikh were thrown into chaos on Friday when Egypt slashed
the number of flights it would allow to take them home.
Prime Minister David Cameron halted flights between Britain
and the resort over concerns that a Russian airliner that
crashed after leaving the same airport on Saturday may have been
brought down by a bomb planted by Islamic State militants.
Britain, which has about 20,000 of its tourists in Sharm
al-Sheikh, was planning to return some of them from the resort
on Friday, with only hand luggage, due to security concerns.
Those plans were thrown into confusion when Egypt said only
eight of the planned 29 flights to take the Britons home would
be able to operate. Britain's Transport Secretary Patrick
McLoughlin had earlier said "well over 20 flights" were
scheduled.
Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation Hossam Kamal said the
operation to bring large numbers of British holidaymakers from
their hotels to the airport and then put them on flights without
their luggage was "a huge burden on the airport because its
capacity does not allow for that".
"We have asked them to organise eight flights only, and one
plane will transport luggage," Kamal said.
He said the airport did not have room to store the more than
120 tonnes of luggage that departing passengers would leave
behind.
A spokesman for Cameron said Britain was trying to get the
holidaymakers home quickly and safely, but described the
situation as "difficult and fluid".
"We have to be realistic that this is a complex and
difficult operation. We are working closely with the airline
companies, with the Egyptian authorities, to ensure that we get
British nationals out safely," he said.
British Ambassador to Egypt John Casson said flights had
begun departing.
"Flights are coming in which will allow us to take more
people home today," Casson said in Sharm al-Sheikh as he tried
to reassure exasperated tourists at the airport.
Thomas Cook Airlines, easyJet,
privately-held Monarch, British Airways and Thomson
operate direct flights between Britain and Sharm
al-Sheikh.
EasyJet said it had been refused permission to fly
most of its empty planes to Egypt, and that just two of its 10
planned flights had been given permission to fly out of Egypt.
The other airlines said they were expecting their planned
flights to go ahead.
Britain's public airing of its concerns about a bomb being
responsible for the Russian air crash has angered Egypt, which
depends on tourism revenue, and drew criticism from the Kremlin,
which said it had not been given details of the intelligence
behind Britain's move.
A Sinai-based group affiliated with Islamic State, the
militants who have seized swathes of Iraq and Syria, has claimed
responsibility for the crash, which, if confirmed, would make it
the jihadist organisation's first attack on civil aviation.
In his first public comments on the disaster, U.S. President
Barack Obama said in a radio interview: "There's a possibility
that there was a bomb on board. And we're taking that very
seriously."
