CAIRO Egypt said on Thursday Britain suspended flights from Sharm al-Sheikh airport without consultation, despite close contacts between the two countries and tighter security measures.

"The British decision was taken unilaterally and there were no consultations with Egypt over it despite the high-level contacts that took place between the two countries hours before," the foreign ministry said in a statement on state news agency MENA.

Egypt had responded positively to British concerns and tightened security at Sharm al-Sheikh airport following Saturday's crash of a Russian plane though there were no conclusive indications about the cause of the disaster, the statement said.

