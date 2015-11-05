CAIRO Nov 5 Egypt said on Thursday Britain
suspended flights from Sharm al-Sheikh airport without
consultation, despite close contacts between the two countries
and tighter security measures.
"The British decision was taken unilaterally and there were
no consultations with Egypt over it despite the high-level
contacts that took place between the two countries hours
before," the foreign ministry said in a statement on state news
agency MENA.
Egypt had responded positively to British concerns and
tightened security at Sharm al-Sheikh airport following
Saturday's crash of a Russian plane though there were no
conclusive indications about the cause of the disaster, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Michael
Georgy and editing by John Stonestreet)