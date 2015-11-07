CAIRO Nov 7 Egyptian authorities are checking
cameras at Sharm al-Sheikh airport for any suspicious activity
related to the crash of a Russian passenger airliner one week
ago, security officials told Reuters.
"We want to determine if, for instance, anyone sneaked past
security officials or the metal detectors. We are also trying to
determine if there was any unusual activity among policemen or
airport staff," one of the officials told Reuters.
His comments marked the first sign that Egyptian authorities
might suspect the plane was brought down deliberately, as
several Western governments and intelligence sources have
suggested.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Dominic Evans)