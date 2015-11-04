MOSCOW Nov 4 An investigation into the crash of a Russian plane in Egypt last Saturday is looking into the possibility of an object stowed on board causing the disaster, a Russian aviation source said on Wednesday.

"There are two versions now under consideration: something stowed inside (the plane) and a technical fault. But the airplane could not just break apart in the air - there should be some action. A rocket is unlikely as there are no signs of that," the source said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)